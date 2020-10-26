Business owners thinking outside the box to bring in revenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Do you ever find yourself saying, there’s nothing to do in Wichita Falls? If so, you’re in luck.

Some business owners are bringing in events for visitors to enjoy, and they hope these events bring in sales that may have been lost during the pandemic.

Do you like yoga? Well, what about beer? Now imagine mixing the two together, that’s right, beer yoga.

“It’s so funny because every time I do this event, I always get people who ave never tried yoga before or they’re new to town and they’re looking for a studio or a place to practice so its become a really fun way to introduce people to yoga and then meet cool people obviously and just introduce them to it in a fun way where there’s no pressure there,” Event Coordinator Rheagan Ortega said.

And not only is beer yoga beneficial for the body, it’s beneficial for several women in the community.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds and the money raised goes directly to a fund that benefits uninsured women and it gives them access to free mammograms and breast health,” Ortega said.

Right around the corner, the owner of Broken Tap, Stacy Hawkins is hoping her new idea helps increase sales at her haunted bar.

“We weren’t sure if we were actually going to be open in October or not so we thought this would be a fun way to raise some sales that were non-alcoholic sales for the food and beverage permit and this was our idea,” Hawkins said.

The haunted bar consists of a spooky maze full of terror around every corner, Hawkins said she’s hopeful this will inspire other bar owners to think outside the box when it comes to profit during the pandemic.

“I’ve seen quite a few bars that have some creative ideas they’re selling merchandise, T-shirts, koozies, and different things like that which will help, but anything that we can do to keep our numbers lower on the alcohol hand and higher on the non-alcohol sales. So yeah being creative is all we can do right now,” Hawkins said.

Creativity, something that’s become a growing trend for those looking to raise funds and spirits

Beer yoga will take place at the Farmers Market, Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and you can order online by clicking here.

Broken Tap’s haunted bar will be open Thursday through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 at the door, and $15 for students, military, and first responders.