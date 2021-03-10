Businesses allowed to fully open, many still requiring masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the race to vaccinate continues, Texas businesses have gotten the green light to fully swing open their doors.

Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift all mask and capacity mandates went into effect across the state Wednesday.

It’s a day a lot of business owners like Stacy Hawkins have been waiting for but doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to toss masks in the garbage can.

“I consider that a personal preference anyway. Your health, your choice. Encourage it if it makes you feel comfortable in public. But we are not going to require it personally,” Hawkins said.

Patrons at the Broken Tap in downtown Wichita Falls now have the option to walk into the Broken Tap without a mask and meet with friends face-to-face.

Just like things were pre-pandemic.

“We have a sense of normalcy again which is wonderful and I think people are craving that. After having so many hardships in the past year. I think it’s great,” Hawkins said.

While some businesses opt to lift their restrictions, other major retailers like Target and CVS are keeping mask mandates in place.

Reasons why Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce member Henry Florsheim said Texomans should hang on to their masks.

“Our larger businesses, manufacturers, some of the banks, healthcare. A lot of those types of businesses will maintain some sort of mask and distance policy for the time being,” Florsheim said.

Despite Governor Abbott’s order, all businesses retain the option to enforce masking and capacity requirements.

“So it will be interesting to see what happens because I know some people are ready to go back into that restaurant that is 100 percent full and love being in the loud environment and eat that up. Some people will absolutely not go into that environment,” Florsheim said.

But that doesn’t have Hawkins thinking twice about hosting this weekend’s block party with the Gypsy Kit.

“We’ll have live music and food and beer specials. A beer stand outside. Hoping it doesn’t rain,” Hawkins said.

Wading back into the pool of normalcy with all eyes on Texas.