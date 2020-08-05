Businesses enforce mask order while local officials struggle to enforce Governor Abbott’s executive order

Several cities and counties across Texas are now issuing resolutions that businesses can be fined if they don’t enforce face mask orders.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several cities and counties across Texas are now issuing resolutions that businesses can be fined if they don’t enforce face mask orders.

But some businesses in Wichita Falls said they have been enforcing face coverings and customers have been compliant.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he wouldn’t pass an order like that, and even if he did, these businesses said they wouldn’t be concerned.

On June 25, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued an executive order requiring businesses to enforce face coverings.

Businesses that fail to enforce this rule could be fined up to $1,000 per violation.

Local officials said this type of resolution would not come to Wichita County, and that the community is doing well with wearing masks.

“I went to United the other day and there wasn’t a single person in United that didn’t have a mask on. Usually, you have somebody that wants to buck the system but been pretty good. So I’m glad to see that and hopefully get back to some normalcy here in the near future,” Santellana said.

“I really only live here half the time. I live in Fort Worth the other half of the time. So I see what it’s like over there. Wichita Falls on a whole does mask-wearing much better than the rest of the communities that I see, Clinics of North Texas general practitioner Dr. CJ Wolinksi said.

“All I can tell you is that when people went back and started wearing the masks our numbers went down. That’s enough for me to think we’re doing, the community is doing what it should do,” Gossom said.

Gossom also said Governor Abbott’s order needs clarity so law enforcement can implement his order.

“We need to write an order that the law enforcement people are comfortable to enforce. And certainly, that has gotten to the governor’s ears. And no change has been made,” Gossom said.”I don’t think it’s that anybody wants to run out and write a thousand tickets. That’s not the goal. The goal is public safety. Wear a mask.”

If a resolution for businesses were to be passed, local businesses like Tangles Salon and Clinics of North Texas aren’t worried about a fine.

“Most everybody is wearing masks. Nobody is coming in saying they don’t wanna wear one. If they don’t have it when they come in, we try to provide something for them and make everything as easy and convenient as possible,” Owner of Tangles Salon Robin Cook said.

No matter if there’s a county resolution or not, masks are still required in public in the state of Texas and in Wichita County.

Whether you could be detained so a citation could be issued is a question still hotly contested.

Gossom said he hopes Governor Abbott changes his order, but he doesn’t see that happening.