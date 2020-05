WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls businessman is back in the Wichita County Jail this weekend.

Jody Wade has been charged with hinder secured creditors of property greater than $300,000.

Wade has a long history with the Wichita County Jail. This being his sixth arrest in less than a year.

As of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, jail records show Wade is still behind bars with bond recommended at $50,000.