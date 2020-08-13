Busted in Baylor County motorcycle rally continues during pandemic

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Some areas are still having events despite COVID-19 and that includes Busted in Baylor County which is set to begin on Aug. 13.

Officials with the motorcycle rally say that they are continuing with the event to give back to local nonprofits.

“We’ve also chosen two local individuals who both have cancer and are fighting cancer. And our thoughts were ‘Can we make it ’til next year? Can those folks that have cancer, can they make it ’til next year?’ We don’t know. They may not be here next year,” BIBC president Jon Hrncirik said.

The event will be upholding CDC guidances on COVID-19 and masks are recommended.