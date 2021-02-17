Busted pipes remain concern after winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most households have had the water dripping for days, leaving many wondering whether their pipes will survive the storm.

“With everybody dripping faucets, the normal usage is up and I think the usage is up 250 percent in Austin. So you begin to think about Wichita Falls and people start talking,” Nix said.

But according to Wichita Falls Utilites Operations Manager Daniel Nix, there is no need to worry.

“One of the things we have learned over the decades came into play here and I think that has really kept the water flowing. We are seeing more water leaks but that’s expect anytime you have a cold snap,” Nix said.

However, Nix said emergency shut off calls have gone up during this storm.

Two busted pipes forced the city of Wichita Falls to close a temporary relief center set up to help those who lost power.

Ultimately leaving the city to decide to support two organizations providing shelter.

According to Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana “A lot of the viewers were thinking it was the responsibility of Wichita Falls. When we have all of these non-profits, they’re geared up for this. They have food. They have shelter. They have staff, they’ve been trained.”

As temperatures rise, Nix encourages everyone to taper off interior dripping faucets and cease all dripping once temperatures rise above freezing.

“They can cease all dripping operations completely and obviously that will help out and help us meet our demand out in the water system,” Nix said.

All eyes on the weekend as Texoma thaws out from a record breaking storm.