Busted water pipe causes flooding at Clinics of North Texas, will continue to see patients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Among the many people affected by the winter storm, some medical facilities have been negatively affected too.

The staff at Clinics of North Texas have been picking up pieces of their building after a busted pipe lead to significant water damage.

While officials said they haven’t seen many patients since the storm began, they are unable to get in contact with many of their patients. That is causing them great concern.

This historic winter storm in texas has caused over one million to be without power and many homes to go without water.

In places like Clinics of North Texas, busted pipes have made handling this storm even more challenging.

“It started up on the third floor and the water basically ran through all of the ceilings,” Dr. C.J. Wolinski said.

“It ran through and then gravity took its course and basically flooded about 80 percent of the clinic.”

Wolinski said there are are more than $100,000 in damages to the building that has been around since the 70’s. Although the clinic still has power, Wolinski said they are having trouble getting in touch with patients.

“Our service call people have 10,000 phone calls that are in queue right now they haven’t gotten to. So there’s 10,000 other patients across the state that they haven’t gotten to and a lot of those are ours. So there’s not a real great way to communicate,” Wolinski said.

The clinic is currently open for clinic care and pediatric sick time and officials hope to open other offices by the end of the week. But fixing the damage that has been done could take months to repair.

“We’re trying our best to balance safety, just coming into the building with our ability to take care of our patients which is of utmost importance.”

Wolinski also said this damage adds just another obstacle to treating patients during a pandemic.

“We had that pretty well handled with vaccinating people and wearing masks. This is a whole nother caveat into the world of disaster.”

Officials with Clinics of North Texas are hoping to continue weathering this winter storm while also providing care to their patients during the most uncertain of times.

Officials are currently working to get in contact with patients.