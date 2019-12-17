Busy days for packing and shipping companies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— During the holiday season, packing, and shipping companies are at their busiest, and amid the rush, one local company is looking to make it easier so you can enjoy the holiday season.

Whether you’re sending gifts to another town or state for the holidays, the process can get really difficult this time of the year.

For one local shipping and packing company, Monday was their busiest day of the year.

“It was pretty much non stop people coming constantly and taking packages we had a lady come in and she had about 20 personalized coffee mugs that needed to go out to her vendors, Connect owner Kim Galan said.

Kim said she understands the swift service customers expect to have their packages delivered and she says that’s why they provide certain services other shipping companies don’t.

“We receive a lot more packages we pack a lot more unlike some of our competitors we will pack for you so people can bring their gifts and we pack them in a box and ship them out,” Kim Said.

And when it comes to a busy shipping season Galan said some things to remember will save you time and Give you better assurance.

“The biggest thing is you never want to wait until the week before Christmas you want to get in a week or two before Christmas just because carriers have so many packages during that week yesterday was the busiest shipping day of the year, “Galan said.

These are service and tips to remember so you can feel stress free when shipping gifts to the ones you care about.