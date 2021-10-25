Buy Or Miss Out: 5 effective ways to shop this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Black Friday is right around the corner, and with inventories running low making certain holiday gifts in more demand, waiting until this popular shopping holiday might not be in your best interest.

According to consumer expert at TopCashback.com, Rebecca Gramuglia, this is how to not be a victim of Buy Or Miss Out (BOMO) this holiday season.

Pre-order now. Don’t wait to buy those pre-order items. Even though the item is not on sale yet, they can still have a limited inventory, so the earlier you purchase the item and get your name on the list, the better.

Price match. Some retailers will offer price matching which saves you both time and money. Read the retailer’s terms on their website to know how it works so you’ll know what to expect.

Know the sales. Check back and see when a store had sales last year to get a better idea of what to expect and when to shop. If a store is always running sales, buy when the discount seems too good to pass up.

Find additional savings. While the holiday season can typically have better shopping deals, don’t assume there aren’t any other saving opportunities for that item. Find the lowest price for the item and then layer on applicable coupons along with credit card rewards. By shopping through cashback websites, you can earn even more savings by getting a percentage of your purchase back.

Size matters. Always check in advance before buying to see if the size you need is in stock. If you notice there are only a few sizes left, that might be a sign that inventory is low so it’s best to play it safe and purchase the item sooner than later.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, at least 35 percent of Americans have already started their holiday shopping, so make sure to get ahead this season and follow these five tips.