BWW employee tests COVID-19 positive, WF store not closing after owner says health district considers case ‘low risk’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls branch of Buffalo Wild Wings will not shut down after an employee tested COVID-19 positive after Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District officials determined the case to be low risk, the owner said Saturday night.

Wichita Falls branch owner Michael Burton said he spoke with officials from the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District on Thursday and together determined the employee was never an exposure risk to the public or other employees.

Burton said the employee did not work while symptomatic, and they are continuing to practice health and safety measure to ensure the well being of customers and employees.

