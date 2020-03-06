Byers man bonds out of jail again after sexual assault indictments

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Grand jury indictments against a Byers man who has bonded out of the Clay County jail twice list seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, dating back more than 20 years.

Jason Schindler, 41, bonded out of jail for the second time since his arrest in December. His first bond was $100,000 and his most recent after being indicted was $200,000.

A Texas Ranger investigated the allegations at the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s office.

The Ranger’s arrest affidavit stated the assaults began when the victim was around six years old in 1995 and continued to about 2001.

However, the charges detailed in the indictment only list seven incidents, from 1998 to 1999.

The indictments list date of incidents in 1998 on February 24, June 1, June 15, two on July 1, and in 1999 two on February 24.

According to the Texas Ranger, the victim notified her mother more than 20 years after the assaults, and the mother then sent a message to Schindler saying she was aware of the assaults.

The Ranger said Schindler replied and admitted to touching the girl, but said they did not have sex.

Schindler faces a maximum of life without parole if convicted.