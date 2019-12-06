Byers man charged with agg. sexual assault of child that allegedly happened 20 years ago

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Byers man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents that allegedly happened about 20 years ago.

Jason Wayne Schindler, 40, was booked into Clay County jail Thursday on a $100,000 bond and he was off the roster later in the day.

A Texas Ranger investigated the charges at the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ranger reported the victim was about 6-years-old when the alleged assaults began in 1995, and they continued until about 2001 when the victim was about 12-years-old.

The Ranger said he also obtained a Facebook messenger conversation between the victim’s mother and Schindler after the victim disclosed the alleged assaults. The Ranger said the mother notified Schindler she was aware of the past assaults and that Schindler admitted to touching the victim but said they never had sex.

If convicted, Schindler would face a minimum of 25 years and maximum of life without parole.