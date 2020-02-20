Byers man jailed after grand jury issues indictment for seven counts aggravated sexual assault of child

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Byers man is back in jail Thursday after a grand jury issued a seven count indictment for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jason Wayne Schindler, 41, is currently being held at Clay County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

Schindler was previously arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in December 2019. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

According to authorities, the case was investigated by a Texas Ranger at the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Texas Ranger’s arrest affidavit, the assaults began in 1995, when the victim was six years old, and continued until she was about 12 years old.

The Ranger also said he obtained a Facebook Messenger conversation between Schindler and the mother of the victim.

According to the Ranger, the victim’s mother informed Schindler she was aware of the assaults, and while Schindler admitted to touching the victim, he denied ever having sex with her.

Our newsroom has not yet obtained a copy of the indictment,so it is unclear at this time if any additional charges have been added.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more details.