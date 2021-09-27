Byers’ sculptor wins first prize at State Fair of Texas with unique, buttery style

Tom Roberts and his wife. Courtesy: Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Byers’ sculptor won first prize by a wide ‘margarine’ at the State Fair of Texas.

According to a Facebook post, Tom Roberts entered his mini-butter sculpture that shows a man sitting backward on a horse addressing the crowd in a sale barn.

According to an article from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, Roberts said he needed a project that was a little more normal after the last year and a half and the butter carving competition fit the bill.

This isn’t the first time Roberts has submitted a piece into the State Fair. In 2017, he won honorable mention for a dung beetle piece called ‘Tenacity.’

Roberts’ mini-butter sculpture will be on display in the refrigerated showcase in the Creative Arts Building during the State Fair. A live demonstration of his work will take place on October 2 from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To read more about Roberts click here. To read more about Roberts’ work click here.