BYSP Architect to unveil next project Mane Event horse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In celebration of nearly 40 years of service at Bundy Young Sims and Potter Inc., the architectural firm is unveiling a Leadership Wichita Falls horse on Friday called “The Spirit of Design.”

The horse will join several other horses around town and will feature a portrait of downtown Wichita Falls. The artwork of a horse grazing in a field of grain will be located outside the main entrance under a tree on 9th street.

BYSP Architects CEO Dick Bundy said this artwork highlights the future of this firm.

“We have a tremendous amount of young design ideas coming up, growing up in this firm,” Bundy said. “We’ve been around 38 years, I’ve been in architecture for 45, new ideas need to be coming up and surfacing. So, it kind of points towards our future.”

The unveiling of the statue will be Oct. 23, 2020, at the firm’s office located at 1005 9th street starting at 10 a.m.