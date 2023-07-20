WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Café con Leche creates a culture of high expectations and emphasizes the importance of higher education for students from all walks of life.

The program is led by Gonzalo Robles, he, along with his wife, lead the students and help pair them with the right college.

“What we want to do is build a college going culture for all of these students in Wichita Falls. We start in fifth grade,” said Gonzalo Robles. “We follow them all the way through high school, just like the many students that we have here. Then, we help them prepare for college, get a scholarship, and find the universities where they want to go.”

After the program started in 2008, the community is feeling the impact of Robles’ campaign through the workforce community—as well as the kids staying loyal to the soil.

“We are starting to see that benefit because a lot of these a students are staying here in MSU. As you know, our community is getting older, and a lot of the young people are leaving,” said Robles. “So we to encourage them to stay here. What we want is to build a well trained well educated workforce for our community.”

Café con Leche does not only teach the students the value of education, but also further reinforces the ideas of hard work and discipline.

Senator Drew Springer commented on how he wants to expand this idea beyond Wichita Falls.

“I’ve worked with Gonzalo,” said Senator Drew Springer. “I’ve seen the results they get, and it’s phenomenal. I mean, you know, I’ve been trying to figure out how we expand this not only into Wichita falls, but really all over north Texas, if not the whole state. And you see the numbers with these kids come on to give, especially when you look at the socioeconomics that most of we’re under it’s phenomenal.”

Further, Robles noted the students recorded around a 70 percent improvement in math and reading skills after students are done with their program.

For more information on their campaign, click here.