Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Cafe con leche’ is hosting an event Monday evening to help first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education.

Learning how to pay for college and understanding the application process can be confusing and overwhelming for most Hispanic families and students.

Cafe con leche promotes the importance of post-secondary education within the Hispanic Community.

In addition, Cafe empowers Hispanic families and communities with specific demographic, educational and economic tools to achieve their dreams for a better future.

Monday, Sept. 9, at Vernon College, Cafe con leche will be hosting an event to help families in this process. The event will have two time frames. One presentation in English from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Spanish from 7:05 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

They will have representatives from MSU and Vernon college who will answer the questions the families may have.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cafe con leche tendra un evento el Lunes en la tarde para ayudar a los estudiantes de primera generacion reconocer la importancia de educaccion mayor.

El aprender como pagar por la universidad y entendiendo el processo de aplicar puede ser dificil y puede traer confusion. Puede traer anciedad para muchas familias hispanas y sus estudiantes.

Cafe con leche promueve la importancia de educacion mayor en la comunidad hispana.

Adicionalmente, Cafe con leche empodera a familias hispanas y la comunidad con especificas demograficas, y recursos educacionales y economicos para lograr sus suenos para un futuro mejor.

Lunes, 9 de Septiembre, por la noche en Vernon College, cafe con leche tendra un café comunitario para ayudarles en este proceso. El evento tendra dos presentaciones. Una en Ingles, de las 6 p.m. hasta las 7 p.m. y en Espanol de las 7:05 p.m. hasta las 8:05 p.m.

Cafe con leche tendran representantes de MSU y Vernon College que responderán las preguntas que puedan tener.