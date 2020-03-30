Cafe Con Leche leader hoping to inform Hispanic community over COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those at Cafe Con Leche are hoping to educate the Hispanic community on the facts of COVID-19 while dispelling any rumors.

Founder of Cafe Con Leche Gonzalo Robles said a lot of families and students have a lot of concerns and questions over COVID-19. With schools being closed, Robles said it has been extremely difficult working around that but they are making the best of it.

“We are adjusting,” Robles said. “We are doing everything online. Actually, next week we are going to be communicating with our students via Google Hangout and for the families, we are going to do a lot of activities through Zoom.”

Robles said Monday night he will be going Facebook Live with Mayor Stephen Santellana at 6 p.m. to answer more questions over COVID-19.