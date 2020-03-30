Breaking News
Wichita Co. confirms two new COVID-19 cases, total now 28
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Cafe Con Leche leader hoping to inform Hispanic community over COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those at Cafe Con Leche are hoping to educate the Hispanic community on the facts of COVID-19 while dispelling any rumors.

Founder of Cafe Con Leche Gonzalo Robles said a lot of families and students have a lot of concerns and questions over COVID-19. With schools being closed, Robles said it has been extremely difficult working around that but they are making the best of it.

“We are adjusting,” Robles said. “We are doing everything online. Actually, next week we are going to be communicating with our students via Google Hangout and for the families, we are going to do a lot of activities through Zoom.”

Robles said Monday night he will be going Facebook Live with Mayor Stephen Santellana at 6 p.m. to answer more questions over COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News