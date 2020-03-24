1  of  2
Cajun Fest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th annual Cajun Fest has been canceled amid concerns related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by Downtown Wichita Falls Development Tuesday afternoon.

Cajun Fest 2020 was originally scheduled for April 25, but the concerns raised by the growing coronavirus crisis and the safety of Wichita Falls residents led to the decision to cancel the event altogether.

Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development said the decision was made in the best interest and well being of the community.

Officials expressed their sadness over the impact on both their organization and the local economy as a whole, and thanked sponsors, businesses, vendors and volunteers for their work in preparing for the event and their support.

Cajun Fest is one of the largest fundraisers put on by Downtown Wichita Falls Development each year, enabling them to fulfill their mission of historic preservation and revitalization of downtown Wichita Falls.

