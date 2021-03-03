Cajun Fest in question as WF Downtown Development weigh their options

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— With Governor Greg Abbott announcing the end of the mask mandate and a return to 100% capacity for businesses next week, many are wondering if they can look forward to old annual events returning this year.

In particular one of the biggest local events, the downtown Cajun Fest.

Last year it was canceled, as was another big downtown event, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which was called off the day before. This year’s St. Pat’s celebration was also canceled.

As to whether Cajun Fest will come back this year, Downtown Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said they are weighing their options and they will have a decision next week.