Cajun Fest returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being cancelled in 2020, Cajun Fest returned to Wichita Falls.

After COVID-19 erased many in-person events in 2020, the spring of 2021 sees some of those events return in texas.

One of those being Cajun Fest.

“I can’t speak more highly of our committee and our volunteers and our vendors. Everyone just jumped and said “we’re ready let’s do it.” so we’ve really pulled this off in about 5 weeks’ time. So you can see today, it’s going great, people are excited,” Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said.

Seafood vendors, live music and a crawfish boil that attendees drool over every year.

“It has just the right enough spice to give it the excellent flavor. It’s really good,” attendee Pake Wheeler said.

“Great food. First time having crawfish and it’s really good. I’m glad I came out today,” attendee Michael Reynolds said.

And these attendees are extremely happy that the festival is back for this year.

“It’s really nice. There’s a lot of people. It’s good to see people out and about especially in a decent-sized little city like this. It’s been hard to see everything since corona and now we have an opportunity to come together again in downtown Wichita Falls,” attendee Charles Sloane said.

“I like live music. I love crawfish,” Wheeler said.

“So this is brand new to me. I just moved down a couple days ago,” attendee Bernard Sanders said./

And this festival marks the beginning of events coming back to downtown Wichita Falls.

“This is the first big festival that we brought back but we still have our Art Walks. We’ll do our Hotter ‘N Hell, City Lights is coming back so we’re bringing everything back,” Schmader said.

People in the area are certainly ready for more events.

“It’s been great just to see everybody out active again, having a great time and outdoors and together. Great music, great atmosphere, great weather, you couldn’t ask for a better day,” Reynolds said.

People hope to see better days in downtown Wichita Falls as large in-person events make a comeback.