Cajun Works looks to tantalize tastebuds while offering business opportunity

VERNON, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)—You may see a lot of Cajun food in Texas, but how can you tell if its truly Cajun?

One food truck owner coming straight out of the bayou said his Cajun food is as authentic as it comes.

Back in 2006, Toby Kimball had a dream, he wanted to share his love for Cajun food with folks all throughout the south. Fast forward to 2020 and Kimball is living that dream.

“I told my wife that one day I would try to package it to where we could bring it to other states, not for Lousiana but replicate the fact that the truth, the history, and the food and the reality and consistency and the quality. So many people imitate our product and just say its Cajun,” Kimball said.

Kimball said what makes his food authentic is not only the way it’s cooked and the meats chosen, but the Cajun love put into as well.

Something that his business partner Raymond Gallegos agreed with and said it all started with one bite.

“I went to Vider, ate some of his food and I’m like dude this is awesome and I’ve traveled a lot and ate food all around through the United States and doing different stuff from large corporate America restaurants and when I put his food into my mouth, I found what I want to do,” Gallegos said.

And ever since, Kimball and Gallegos have been traveling through the south stopping in small towns like Vernon to not only help grow their business but to try to help others start one.

“Realistically we’re looking for people to take on the opportunity to take on and to purchase this. This is a turn-key operation, we teach you how to do it, we have all of our food set up already, we train them, the p.o.s., we go out there support you,” Gallegos said.

Creating a Cajun chain reaction that could flourish throughout Texas and Oklahoma, one gator bite at a time.

Cajun Works sells everything from gumbo to shrimp, crab legs and so much more.

They’re set up on Wilbarger Street just a few blocks away from United in Vernon.

The last day they will be in town is Saturday, catch them from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or whenever they are completely sold out of food.