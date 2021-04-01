Cajunfest 2021 tickets now on sale, here’s how to purchase yours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tickets for the return of the largest fundraising event for Downtown Wichita Falls Development are now on sale.

Cajun Fest is returning to downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, April 24, 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the event in 2020.

The festival will be held on Ohio Street to Indiana Avenue, spanning from 8th Street to 10th Street.

The festival features a crawfish boil, Cajun and Creole food vendors, live music, specialty vendors, and activities for adults and children.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate on the day of the event. Kids 12-years-old and under are admitted at no cost.

Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets locations on Jacksboro Highway and Old Iowa Park Road as well as United Market Street on the corner of Kell Boulevard and Fairway Boulevard.

You can also purchase your tickets online.

For one day only, tickets will be on sale for only $5.

If you want to purchase tickets at this reduced rate, simply make your way to downtown Wichita Falls tonight.

You can find representatives with Downtown Wichita Falls Development at the Farmers Market located at 713 Ohio Street during the After Hours Artwalk.