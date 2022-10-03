WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.



California Bowling, LLC is a distribution center for quality bowling balls and accessories and its mission is ”to provide bowlers the best bowling experience and products available by including their reviews and opinions in the process of making and developing new equipment.

The company chose Wichita Falls after a nationwide search for a community that would provide a central location with the best options for business costs and overall cost of living.



“I fell in love with the community as soon as I visited. On a second trip here with my wife she also fell in love with down-home feeling, beauty and kindness of everyone we came in contact with. We knew that this was a place that our children would also like. Coming from a small town this is a bigger city with lots of options but still has that small-town feeling. The decision was easy that Wichita Falls was the perfect place not only for our family but also our Warehouse Manager and to move the distribution side of California Bowling. I truly want to thank everyone in the community that has made all us feel very welcome with special thanks to Gary Mehan (Building Owner), Maggie, Denny and Ann at Bishop Realtor Group, Caroline Groves at Flat Branch Mortgage, the staff at Landmark Title and Katie Britt with the Wichita Falls Chamber. All these people have helped make this a smooth and enjoyable transition and we can’t thank them all enough.” Sales Manager Kent Ames.

Sales Manager Kent Ames

Sales Manager Kent Ames and Wharehouse Manager Anthony Sneed

Product display at Californa Bowling

California Bowling, LLC is not hiring at this time but they are open for business for all your bowling needs. They offer a wide selection of premium performance bowling balls, wrist support, pro-shop items, and much more.

Learn more at their website www.californiabowlingllc.com.