WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
California Bowling, LLC is a distribution center for quality bowling balls and accessories and its mission is ”to provide bowlers the best bowling experience and products available by including their reviews and opinions in the process of making and developing new equipment.
The company chose Wichita Falls after a nationwide search for a community that would provide a central location with the best options for business costs and overall cost of living.
California Bowling, LLC is not hiring at this time but they are open for business for all your bowling needs. They offer a wide selection of premium performance bowling balls, wrist support, pro-shop items, and much more.
Learn more at their website www.californiabowlingllc.com.