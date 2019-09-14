California university sends erroneous admission acceptance

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State University has accidentally accepted 3,500 waitlisted students for fall admission.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the students were mistakenly invited to Admitted Students Day after an email was sent in March welcoming them to the event.

Officials said the school never rescinded the invitation, which implied the students were accepted.

University officials say the error resulted in an additional 500 students who began classes this semester.

Officials say there would be space to admit them because the school initially admitted a conservative number of students and it noted a record number of graduates last year.

Officials say they don’t believe that the additional students would have an effect on students’ ability to take classes in their department.

University officials estimate a 1% enrollment increase.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"

Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder"

MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary"

New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills"

Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019"

Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes"

Wilbarger General CEO resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilbarger General CEO resigns"

Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council"

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News