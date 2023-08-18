WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas’ after-school program starts at the end of August.

The program starts Monday, August 28, 2023. It costs $15 per child for a semester or $30 for the year.

Students enrolled in the after-school program will get to participate in fun, engaging activities with other children. With a collaboration from the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, each student will also get a hot meal and a snack.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 3:45 to 6:15 p.m. Transportation will be provided to and from the school your child attends on the days listed.

The after-school program is open to children in Kindergarten through 5th Grade.

Find out more information on their website here.