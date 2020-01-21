Camp Fire candy sale underway

This year Camp Fire members will be selling Almond Roca, Almond Caramel Clusters, Mint Patties, P-Nuttles, 4 kinds of Trail Mix and Peanut Butter Bears. The candy is $6.00 per box.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you’re a candy lover, then Camp Fire has you covered with their annual candy sale.

The candy sale will begin Thursday, January 23, until Sunday, February 16.

This year Camp Fire members will be selling Almond Roca, Almond Caramel Clusters, Mint Patties, P-Nuttles, 4 kinds of Trail Mix and Peanut Butter Bears. The candy is $6.00 per box.

Camp Fire will be selling candy at their office located at 2414 9th street.

They will also sell candy at public events such as the Pancake Festival, the gun and Knife Show, local businesses, and door to door in neighborhoods.

Candy can be purchased for yourself, as a gift for Valentine’s Day or as a special treat for the Wounded Warrior Programs in San Antonio, Veterans Hospitals in Oklahoma City and Dallas.

Camp Fire will also be sending candy overseas to men and women in service to our country on the front lines.

A case of candy for Veterans is $90 for 15 boxes in a case.