Camp Fire “Fall Family Night” event

Camp Fire picks students up from 22 schools in the Wichita Falls and City View school districts, as well as Tower Elementary in Burkburnett.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Camp Fire of North Texas is hosting an event called “Fall Family Fun Night”. This event is for all Camp Fire members, their families, and any boy or girl interested in becoming a Camp Fire member.

This event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Harrell Park.

The party will be hosted by the Camp Fireboard, staff, and Friends of Camp Fire.

Attendees can come and enjoy hot dogs, roasted corn, and s’mores. DJ “Tommy Tunes” will be there and attendees can also enjoy a bouncy house, riding on a freight wagon, and carnival games.

For more information on how you can register for this event, call 940-322-5209, stop by the Camp Fire office located at 2414 Ninth Street, or e-mail Camp Fire at info@campfirentx.org.

You can also visit their web site at www.campfirentx.org .