Camp Fire invites public to cool off and swim in new pool

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire wants to remind the resident of Wichita Falls that their new pool is open for the public.

The pool is open Tuesday through Sunday and the hours are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Camp Fire Executive Director Bettye Ricks invites every one to come out and stay cool by the new pool.

“Bring your whole family, bring friends, whoever because it is a gorgeous pool and we’d just absolutely love to have you,” Ricks said.

After not being open to the public last year due to COVID-19, Ricks says they are thrilled to be back and operating daily this season. Ricks also wants to add that Camp Fire North Texas is also still hiring for camp counselors and pool staff members.

For more information, visit the Camp Fire North Texas website.