Camp Fire kids begin selling sweet treats Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — If folks are looking for some sweet candy to go with Super Bowl Sunday snacks, they’re in luck because Camp Fire candy goes on sale Thursday.

They’re all for a good cause too all proceeds go back into the organization to help maintain a full range of programs that help kids in the community and better our community.

“Lots of times we have to help kids go to camp because they can’t afford to go, and lots of people help us with camperships,” Camp Executive director Bettye Ricks said. “A lot of this money goes to that, but a lot of this money goes to our programs and what we do with the children all the time.”

Camp Fire also gives back to those who risk their lives for our country. They send candy overseas to soldiers and to veteran hospitals. Prices for candy are the same as last year at just $6 per box.

Click here to purchase Camp Fire candy.