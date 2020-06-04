Camp Fire looking forward to after-school program in the fall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire’s annual Day Camp would have begun on Monday, June 8, and continued through Friday, June 26 but with social distancing and limitation on size, events had to be postponed.

Camp Fire officials said in a press release Children will be missing out on all the fun they have at camp, and the 50 counselors we usually have will not enjoy the positive experience they have working with the children who attend. Camp activities at our 16 acre Harrell Park included swimming twice a day in the Camp Fire Pool, swimming lessons, singing, hiking, canoeing, fishing, cook-outs, archery, and camp crafts. This year’s camp would have been especially exciting, considering these children have had limited contact with others and very few enjoyable outdoor experiences since their last day of school on March 16.

Camp Fire has served children in Wichita Falls and this area for 105 years. We have had to change or postpone a number of activities including our 105th Anniversary party and our 26th Annual Tom Foley Golf Tournament which was postponed until September 11 at River Creek Golf Course due to the COVID – 19 Virus.

We have sent out a letter to over 970 children and their parents about the postponement of Camp and Summer activities. We are sending out activities for the children to complete at home like God’s Eyes, braided key chains, and mini journals to help them enjoy Camp crafts and activities without being at camp.











Our prayer is that we can begin our programs at the beginning of school whenever it starts.

Our organization and programs strengthen the personal resilience, intellectual curiosity, and social values that our youth of today need, in a caring, nurturing, and supportive environment. We work to prepare these children for their roles as adults, able to meet future challenges as responsible adults.

Our children are transported in 12 Camp Fire vans from 21 schools in Wichita Falls, City View, and Tower Elementary, a Burkburnett School. Each child receives a hot nutritious meal provided by the Food Bank. Our programs are designed to be both fun and educational. The quality and diversity of our staff makes them excellent role models for the children.