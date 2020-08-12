Camp Fire North Texas’ after-school program ready to kick-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas officials are excited to get kids back at camp after COVID-19 put a halt to their programs after spring break.

Executive Director of Camp Fire North Texas Bettye Ricks announced the after-school program will start back up on Sept. 8, 2020, at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park. Some activities the program will include are homework help, swimming, fishing, cook-outs, archery and more!

Each kid will also receive a hot meal while attending the program. Ricks said they are excited to get kids back at Camp Fire and there will be safety measures taken to protect them from the Coronavirus.

“We’re only going to put eight children on a van and we’ll do temperatures,” Ricks said. “We’ll do all of the things that we need to do and spread them out as much as we can with children of course.”

The after-school program is $15 for the year and a permission form must be signed by each child’s parent or guardian giving permission for the child to attend Camp Fire. A family of three or more can join for $35 a year.

They are also in need of staff and if you would like to help out just go to the Camp Fire North Texas office to fill out an application.