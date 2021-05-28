Camp Fire North Texas delays pool opening, still hiring camp staff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas announced a one-week delay in the opening of its Swimming Pool program for the summer.

The program typically opens Memorial Day weekend, however due to a mechanical issue, Camp Fire North Texas will be opening its Swimming Pool on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

Camp Fire North Texas is still hiring Camp Counselors and pool staff.

Camp Fire North Texas day camps begin Monday, June 7 and run three weeks through Friday, June 25.

If you’re interested, you can contact Camp Fire North Texas by calling (940) 322-5209 or by visiting their office located on 2414 9th Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News