Camp Fire North Texas delays pool opening, still hiring camp staff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas announced a one-week delay in the opening of its Swimming Pool program for the summer.

The program typically opens Memorial Day weekend, however due to a mechanical issue, Camp Fire North Texas will be opening its Swimming Pool on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

Camp Fire North Texas is still hiring Camp Counselors and pool staff.

Camp Fire North Texas day camps begin Monday, June 7 and run three weeks through Friday, June 25.

If you’re interested, you can contact Camp Fire North Texas by calling (940) 322-5209 or by visiting their office located on 2414 9th Street.