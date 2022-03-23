WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who dedicated years of her life to serving children in the Wichita Falls area is stepping down.

Bettye Ricks is retiring from her job as Camp Fire North Texas Executive Director after more than 60 years of service within the organization.

Ricks is described as the gold standard in the nonprofit world in the area, and, as we know, she has inspired so many children.

Wichita Falls native Erica Mundt has been selected by the board to replace Ricks. Mundt most recently has served as the volunteer coordinator for CASA of Red River.

There will be a celebration party for Ricks on Thursday, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harrell Park.