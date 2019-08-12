Camp Fire North Texas gearing up for new school year











WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 105 years, Camp Fire locally has been innovative with its focus on guiding young people to discover their full potential. Camp Fire continues to provide programs for children three years of age through youth in high school.

The organization and programs strengthen the personal resilience, intellectual curiosity and social values that our youth of today need, in a caring, nurturing and supportive environment.

They teach skills which enable a child to make positive choices, reject negative societal elements and create non-violent ways of dealing with stress and anger.

Over the years the programs have been updated and modified to address the social, scholastic and personal issues which may affect these youth. They work to prepare these children for their roles as adults, able to meet future challenges as responsible citizens.

The programs include the traditional program (groups of children) with a volunteer leader and co-leader and the after-school special services program. They also provide day camp, swimming and outdoor/environmental activities.

The Camp Fire after-school program kicks off on Tuesday, September 3, at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park.

The after-school program is for boys and girls who are in kindergarten through junior high. They are transported in Camp Fire vans from 22 schools in the Wichita Falls, City View School District and Tower Elementary, a Burkburnett School. A wide variety of interesting programs are designed to especially be fun and educational for the children. The quality and diversity of the staff makes them excellent role models for the children in our programs.

Activities include: homework help, swimming, fishing, cook-outs, archery, sports, games, crafts, singing, hikes, outdoor environmental programs and service projects. After-School activities are provided at our own 16-acre facility, Harrell Park. Family activities and events are also a part of the Camp Fire program beginning with a “Fall Family Fun Night” event on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Harrell Park from 5:30 – 7:-00 p.m.

Each child receives a hot meal while attending the after-school program provided by the Food Bank and Senior Citizens Center. Membership in the Camp Fire after-school program is $15 for the year. A permission form must be signed by each child’s parent or guardian giving permission for the child to attend Camp Fire. A family of three or more can join for $35 for the year.

Junior high and high school youth will enjoy the “Teens in Action” program where the “Thrive” methodology is being implemented. Executive Director, Bettye Ricks said, “We share a common belief that every child should have the opportunity to thrive. As we help young people grasp a fuller view of their development, we strengthen Camp Fire’s promise to help young people discover who they are and become actively engaged in contributing and connecting to the world around them.” Their main emphasis is giving service to the community.

For more information please contact the Camp Fire office at 940-322-5209 or come by the office at 2414 Ninth Street, Register online at their web site, e-mail at info@campfirentx.org, or like their facebook/campfirenorthtexas.