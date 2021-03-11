Camp Fire North Texas launches 24th annual ‘Absolutely Incredible Kid Day’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We all know a special kid, whether it be your child, grandchild, neighbor or student.

Camp Fire North Texas is giving you a reason now to show them how much you care.

For the 24th year, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day encourages people to communicate love, encouragement, and inspiration to a child in their life.

The month-long initiative of writing letters or posting on social media to kids kicked off this afternoon at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park.

The goal here is for every child in America to receive some words of love and encouragement.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and chairman of the day is challenging people to send 12 letters or posts on social media with the hashtag #AIKD.