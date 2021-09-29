Camp Fire North Texas reschedules Fall Family Fun Night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to potential weather conditions, Camp Fire North Texas rescheduled their annual Camp Fire Fall Family Fun Night.

Fall Family Fun Night is now scheduled for Thursday, October 7, at Harrell Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All Camp Fire members and their families are invited. Any children interested in becoming a member of Camp Fire and their families are invited to attend.

Interested families can register at the event.

The party will be hosted by the Camp Fire board, staff and friends of Camp Fire.

Hot dogs, roasted corn, and s’mores will be available. “Tommy Tunes” will DJ, and guests can enjoy the bounce house, riding on a freight wagon and trying their luck with carnival games.

For more information, call (940) 322-5209, drop by the Camp Fire Office at 2414 Ninth Street, e-mail them at info@campfirentx.org or visit their web site, where you can register online. Find Camp Fire on Facebook.