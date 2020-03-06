Camp Fire North Texas shines for its 105th birthday

Taryn Jeffries sold 977 boxes of Camp Fire candy alongside her mom and grandmother.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local organization dedicated to helping the youth of North Texas shine is celebrating its 105th birthday.

Camp Fire North Texas officials, volunteers and members spent Thursday evening at Harrell Park, Camp Fire’s own place for its kiddos.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom recognized executive director Bettye Ricks as an “absolutely incredible kid,” an honor the organization bestows every year, where people write to or tell a young person what makes them incredible.

Another incredible person in attendance was Taryn Jeffries who sold 977 boxes of Camp Fire candy alongside her mom and grandmother.

“It teaches her to talk to people, ask people to do things for her, it taught her to remember what kinds of candy we had and how much it costs,” Jeffries’ grandmother Beth Scott said.

“Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” is coming up in two short weeks on March 19.

