Camp Fire plans memorial golf scramble after two pandemic postponements

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being postponed two times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Fire’s 27th Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

The entry fee of $75.00 includes green fees, cart, gifts, prizes, and the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

You can sponsor a hole for $150.00 or play a team of four and sponsor a hole for $400.00. There is also a Title Sponsorship for $500 is available with a banner. A hole in one wins $10,000.00.

A fried fish dinner with all the trimmings is being provided by Tom Foley’s Grandson, Tim Foley.

Don’t have a team? No worries because Camp Fire will find a team for you.

Forms are available at the Camp Fire office, 2414 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76301 or you may call 322-5209 for more information.

For more information, call 940-322-5209, drop by the office at 2414 9th Street, visit our local website www.campfirentx.org to register online, e-mail us at info@campfirentx.org or at facebook/campfirenorthtexas.