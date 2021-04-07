Camp Fire plans memorial golf scramble after two pandemic postponements

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being postponed two times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Fire’s 27th Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

The entry fee of $75.00 includes green fees, cart, gifts, prizes, and the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

You can sponsor a hole for $150.00 or play a team of four and sponsor a hole for $400.00. There is also a Title Sponsorship for $500 is available with a banner. A hole in one wins $10,000.00.

A fried fish dinner with all the trimmings is being provided by Tom Foley’s Grandson, Tim Foley.

Don’t have a team? No worries because Camp Fire will find a team for you.

Forms are available at the Camp Fire office, 2414 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76301 or you may call 322-5209 for more information.

For more information, call 940-322-5209, drop by the office at 2414 9th Street, visit our local website www.campfirentx.org to register online, e-mail us at info@campfirentx.org or at facebook/campfirenorthtexas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News