Camp Fire receives Best of 2019 WF award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Camp Fire North Texas has won the 2019 Best of Wichita Falls Award in the Youth Organization category by the Wichita Falls Award Program.

Each year, the Wichita Falls Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.

These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Wichita Falls area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category.

The 2019 Wichita Falls Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Wichita Falls Award Program and data provided by third parties.