Camp Fire takes home award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire North Texas has been around for more than 100 years and now they are being recognized for their hard work.

The best of Wichita Falls 2019 named the local program the best youth organization of the year.

A local main stay, Camp Fire has helped countless people across multiple decades and now they are receiving an award for all that hard work.

Executive director Bettye Ricks is excited for all the kids involved.

“We just love to have the spotlight for the children that’s all we care about is the children, and their lives and what they are going to be in the future,” Ricks said.

And that spotlight helps show the difference they are making on the youths of Wichita Falls.

“We really want to influence the lives of children for the better, it is very important to us that when we have our children at Harrell Park that we have a good time, they play games, they play sports, they swim in the pool, all kinds of outdoor activities but we try to help them understand things that they need to know,” Ricks said.

But for Ricks, the impact made is far more noticeable than any award could be.

“How much Camp Fire meant in their lives many long years ago and how it has influenced their lives very very much and that means a lot to me,” Ricks said.

Ricks and all of Camp Fire will continue to help each kid who is involved with the camp.

They offer an after school program every day that meets at Harrel park and they have even started selling their camp fire candy, so be on the lookout for all those treats.