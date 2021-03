WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Camp Fire North Texas is getting ready for the 27th annual Tom Foley golf tournament.

Proceeds support programs benefitting the youth of our community.

This year’s tournament is Friday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at the River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

There will be a four-person scramble with a fish fry dinner to follow.

Contests with prizes include longest drive, closest to the pin, and those who place first, second and third.