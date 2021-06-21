Camp Grin Again prepared to bring smiles back with in-person return

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to bring smiles back to kids who are dealing with loss with its annual Camp Grin Again.

Next month is the return of Camp Grin Again, a week-long camp centered around helping children deal with loss.

“It’s very rewarding to be around the kids and be able to help them cope with the emotions that they’re feeling,” said Micahela Fielding, Children’s Program Specialist at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

During the camp kids engage in different activities such as arts and crafts and reflection.

After COVID-19 canceled camp last year, everyone involved is happy to be together again this year.

And when these children walk out of Camp Grin Again the hope is they take what they learned with them.

“I would love for the kids to be able to go home with skills they’re able to process their grief with that are lifelong,” said Fielding.

The loss of a loved one doesn’t have to be a recent one and Camp Grin Again will continue bringing smiles back for years to come.

The deadline to register is June 28 and you can find more information on registering by clicking here.