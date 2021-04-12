Camp Perkins set to host nearly 500 Boy Scouts for Order of the Arrow’s annual Section Conclave

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Council of the Boy Scouts of America is set to welcome almost 500 scouts from all over the Southern Region for the annual Section Conclave for the Order of the Arrow.

This year, the annual Section Conclave will be held at Camp Perkins April 16-18, the first time in over 20 years the NWTC has hosted the conclave.

The Wichita Lodge, sponsored by the NWTC, is the local chapter for the Order of the Arrow, which is Scouting’s Honor society.

The Order of the Arrow recognizes Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.

Members are voted in by their peers and are known for maintaining camping traditions and spirit, promoting year-round camping, and providing cheerful service to others.

Each year, nine lodges from across the northern portion of Texas as well as parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma gather together for fellowship, training, and lots of fun while celebrating the traditions of the Order of the Arrow.

Events and activities will include intramural sporting competitions, Native American ceremonial dancing presentations, Leadership courses, STEM sessions, and lots of fun and fellowship.

For more information on this organization or how to join scouts visit www.beascout.org, www.nwtcbsa.org, or call the local Scout Office at 940-696-2735.