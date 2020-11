YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County 2020 election results are in, including two highly discussed elections impacting Olney.

Olney residents voted to allow alcohol sales in the community, a topic that citizens have battled over for years.

Olney residents also voted against raising the hospital’s tax cap. The current tax cap that was established 30 years ago, is $0.25 per $100 cap. That is worth about $0.15 right now.

For all of the results, look below: