WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have any outstanding warrants, Monday, February 27, is the first day of a campaign where you can go and get them resolved.

Starting Feb. 27, 2023, through March 19, 2023, Wichita falls is having a Court Case Resolutions campaign.

The campaign is designed to target thousands of defendants with outstanding cases.

Wichita Falls is one of the cities participating in the campaign, and Municipal Court Administrator Stan Horton said this is a great, easy way for people to get their warrants resolved.

“You can walk in the building, we’ll deal with the situation, whatever it is, if you have a warrant we’ll fix you up on a payment plan, make a payment, do whatever we can do to help you out,” Horton said.

Under state law, anyone appearing in court and making a good-faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases is afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

Horton also said you may be able to do community service instead of paying the warrant.

According to Brian Arias with the Wichita Falls Police, citations can also be paid online through the Wichita Falls city website.