HHH riders skip hotel room, camp out instead

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With thousands of riders and spectators making their way to Wichita Falls for Hotter’N Hell, some are choosing to camp out at places like the MPEC and RV parks.

“It sure does beat a hotel room, I mean we got the awning, we got drinks, we got whatever you know, it’s easy,” HHH 50-mile rider and camper at Wichita Falls RV Park Ben Wilson said.

Not only is it easy for some, but it’s also the very reason two riders are at Hotter’N Hell in the first place: the friendships made from camping.

“We can get away from the smartphones and socialize more and that’s what I enjoy is being able to make new friends, as a matter of fact, that’s how I met all these people here,” HHH 25-mile rider and camper at MPEC Doug Shaw said.

“They came up and wanted my camper and I stayed with them a couple years and then after that I started riding with them,” Wilson said.

The Wichita Falls RV Park property manager said it’s one of their busiest times of the year.

“We have a lot of reservations coming in, we got about 89 this year,” Wichita Falls RV Park property manager Jamie Peters said.

It doesn’t look to be slowing down.

“They start making their reservations the day they check-in, they’re already preparing for next year and trying to get their spot right down from the MPEC,” Peters said.

With multiple campground options to choose from, Doug Shaw believes there’s something special about the lot right across from the MPEC.

“We have electricity and water and that’s really all ya need, so we can take a shower, we can wash our dishes, use the restroom,” Shaw said. “I’ve never been to another town that has the accommodations that Wichita Falls has.”

Camping out, before riding on, into Hotter’N Hell 2019.

There are many spots to camp out at in and around Wichita Falls. If you’re looking to plan ahead for next year, click here to see camping locations.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With thousands of riders and spectators making their way to Wichita falls for Hotter’n hell, some are choosing to camp out at places like the MPEC, and r-v parks.

Lauren Linville is at the MPEC campgrounds and joins us now with an interview with Dr. Lisa Christiansen.

