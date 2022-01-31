WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.

The crime happened on January 16, at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Ave A.

An unknown suspect broke into the residence and steals numerous items.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference