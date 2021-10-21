Can you ID? KMOC employee held at gunpoint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking the community for help identifying the suspect who pointed a firearm at an employee of a local radio station early Thursday morning.

Authorities said WFPD officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of West Wenonah Boulevard at the KMOC radio studio in reference to an aggravated assault around 6:25 a.m. Thursday, October 21.

According to police, the victim said a suspect entered the building and pointed a firearm at him, then exited the building and left in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim told them they think the suspect is a Black or Hispanic male, standing around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Two photographs of the suspect were captured on the business’ security system. Those images can be found below:

Still frame from KMOC’s security camera

Still frame from KMOC’s security camera

If you have any information that could help in the investigation of this crime, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.

Authorities with the WFPD assure citizens that they are safe as this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.