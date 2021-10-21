Can you ID? KMOC employee held at gunpoint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking the community for help identifying the suspect who pointed a firearm at an employee of a local radio station early Thursday morning.
Authorities said WFPD officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of West Wenonah Boulevard at the KMOC radio studio in reference to an aggravated assault around 6:25 a.m. Thursday, October 21.
According to police, the victim said a suspect entered the building and pointed a firearm at him, then exited the building and left in an unknown direction.
Police said the victim told them they think the suspect is a Black or Hispanic male, standing around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.
Two photographs of the suspect were captured on the business’ security system. Those images can be found below:
If you have any information that could help in the investigation of this crime, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.
Authorities with the WFPD assure citizens that they are safe as this appears to be an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.