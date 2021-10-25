Can you ID? Over $8,000 of fresh and frozen seafood stolen

UPDATE: October 25, 2021 4:34 p.m.

According to WFPD officer Brian Bohn, the suspects stole $4,000 worth of frozen seafood from Sam’s Club located in Wichita Falls and also stole $4,000 worth of seafood from Sam’s Club located in Lawton. The total amount of seafood stolen from both locations totaled $8,000.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying two suspects in a theft of frozen seafood totaling more than $4,000 from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls and Lawton.

Between October 1 and October 10, 2021, two suspects are seen on camera loading stolen fresh and frozen seafood from a stroller into a black SUV in the parking lot of Sam’s Club.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects are two black females believed to be from the Lawton area. One of the suspects is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 250 pounds with red hair. The other suspect is described as five feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with blue dreadlocks, according to the Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

The suspects left Sam’s without paying for the merchandise and got into a black Chevy Tahoe with Oklahoma license plate LKS881.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.